Doubs (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Though Doubs' practice reps were capped for the second day in a row, the Packers haven't offered any indication that he suffered a setback with the hamstring injury that dates back to the preseason during Green Bay's 38-20 win over Chicago this past Sunday. While Christian Watson (hamstring) was sidelined for the contest, Doubs was the Packers' most productive wideout, turning in a 4-26-2 receiving line on five targets. Doubs was restricted to playing only 48 percent of the snaps on offense, however, though he could see his workload pick up this Sunday in Atlanta if he's cleared to play through the hamstring issue.