Doubs didn't play in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.

Doubs was active for the regular-season finale but didn't see the field, as Green Bay opted to rest the vast majority of its starters and key contributors with an eye toward the playoffs. Doubs should be ready to roll for Saturday night's wild-card date with the Bears. In two games against Chicago this season, Doubs caught a total of five passes for 84 yards and one touchdown, with all of that production coming in Week 16 after he was blanked on two targets two weeks prior against the Bears.