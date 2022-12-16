Coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that Doubs has looked good in practice but won't have "too much on his plate" Monday against the Rams, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Doubs played 82 percent or more of snaps in six straight games Weeks 3-8, averaging 4.0 catches for 38.7 yards and 0.5 TDs on 6.8 targets. He'll return to a lesser role after missing more than month with a high-ankle sprain, as his absence coincided with Christian Watson's emergence and Randall Cobb's return from injured reserve. With Allen Lazard also healthy, Doubs might just be the No. 4 receiver Monday night, or perhaps the No. 3 if Green Bay is ok with not having a slot specialist and pushing Cobb out of his normal role.