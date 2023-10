Doubs caught four of nine targets for 18 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Vikings.

His nine targets led the Packers, but Doubs did little with the volume until catching a one-yard TD from Jordan Love in garbage time. It's Doubs' fifth touchdown in seven games this season, and the scores have kept his fantasy value afloat as he's been held to 30 receiving yards or less in five of those contests. He'll look for more consistency in Week 9 against the Rams.