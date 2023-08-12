Doubs caught both of his targets for 21 yards and a touchdown in Friday's 36-19 preseason win over the Bengals.

Doubs capped Green Bay's second drive with a nine-yard touchdown catch, and the team's starters on offense subbed out after that point. The second-year wide receiver is expected to occupy a starting role in 2023 in an inexperienced Green Bay offense. Doubs will look to build on this encouraging performance in the team's second preseason game against the Patriots.