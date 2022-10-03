Doubs caught five of eight targets for 47 yards and a touchdown but lost a fumble in Sunday's 27-24 overtime win over the Patriots.

Doubs had a mixed performance in Green Bay's narrow victory. The rookie coughed the ball up following his first reception, then rebounded with a 13-yard touchdown to help tie the game in the fourth quarter. While that score gave Doubs two in as many weeks, he failed to secure a would-be, 40-yard touchdown on the Packers' next drive, losing the ball while going to the ground in the end zone. Despite that big missed opportunity, quarterback Aaron Rodgers went back to Doubs in overtime, helping the wideout match Allen Lazard for the team lead in targets. Although his showing wasn't perfect, Doubs maintains good early-season traction ahead of Week 5's game in London versus the Giants.