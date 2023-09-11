Doubs caught four of five targets for 26 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 38-20 win over the Bears.

Doubs overcame a hamstring injury to suit up Sunday and took advantage of his opportunities with fellow starting wideout Christian Watson (hamstring) sidelined. Although his yardage wasn't anything special, Doubs opened Green Bay's scoring with an eight-yard touchdown in the first quarter, before impressively hauling in a four-yard TD in the fourth. While Watson could return for Week 2's matchup versus the Falcons, Doubs should remain a prominent option for quarterback Jordan Love to target in key situations, with upside for a wider variety of involvement as he gets more healthy.