Doubs caught five of 12 targets for 73 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 18-17 win over the Saints.

Doubs capped Green Bay's dramatic comeback with an eight-yard touchdown with under three minutes remaining. In addition to that score -- which marked Doubs' third through as many weeks -- the second-year wideout led the Packers in receiving yards and targets. Whether or not Christian Watson (hamstring) is fit to return for Thursday night's game against the Lions in Week 4, Doubs should maintain solid value as one of quarterback Jordan Love's favorite options, particularly on jump balls near the goal line.