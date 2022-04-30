The Packers selected Doubs in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 132nd overall.

Doubs did not participate at the NFL Combine or put together a pro day with his team due to a knee injury, but the Nevada product was a four-year starter and two-time first-team All-MWC wideout, including a senior season that saw him post 80 receptions, 1,109 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. There's plenty of questions regarding Doubs' speed, but during an individual workout prior to the draft, Doubs allegedly ran close to a sub 4.5 40-yard dash, which should alleviate those concerns. Given the wide assortment of slot receivers on the Packers' depth chart, it seems likely Doubs would need to play on the outside in order to make an impact in his rookie season, but he's not known for his run blocking, which could hamper his opportunities early on.