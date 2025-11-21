Doubs (wrist) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game versus the Vikings, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Among Packers wide receivers listed on the injury report this week, Doubs, Christian Watson (knee) and Bo Melton (shoulder) avoided Week 12 designations, Matthew Golden (shoulder/wrist), Dontayvion Wicks (calf) and Savion Williams (foot) are listed as questionable, and Jayden Reed (foot/shoulder, IR) was ruled out. Doubs has received at least eight targets in five of the past seven contests, posting a 32-378-3 line on 53 targets during that stretch.