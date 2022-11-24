Doubs (ankle) worked with the rehab group during Thursday's practice, Kassidy Hill of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. However, Doubs went down as a non-participant on the injury report.

The on-field work marked Doubs' first since picking up a high-ankle sprain back in Week 9, which has sidelined him the last two games. Coach Matt LaFleur told Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Wednesday that the Packers weren't ready to rule Doubs out for a third consecutive contest until they viewed how he progressed this week. Considering Doubs has yet to be listed as limited, he seems to be trending another absence Sunday at Philadelphia, something that may be confirmed as soon as Friday. Question marks remain in the Green Bay receiving corps, as both Allen Lazard (shoulder) and Randall Cobb (illness) had a cap on their reps both Wednesday and Thursday, leaving fellow rookie Christian Watson, Sammy Watkins and Samori Toure as the healthy options at the position.