Doubs (ankle) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Since sustaining a right high-ankle sprain in a Nov. 6 loss to the Lions, Doubs has yet to log any recorded practice activity and will now miss his third consecutive game. According to Kassidy Hill of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Doubs appeared to demonstrate some progress Thursday, when he was spotted working out with the group of other Packers players who were managing injuries. While Doubs' presence at Thursday's session was a positive sign, he'll still likely need to string together multiple full or limited practice sessions next week to have a legitimate shot at playing in the Packers' Dec. 4 matchup with the Bears.