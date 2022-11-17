Doubs (ankle) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Titans.

Doubs hasn't practiced since suffering a right high-ankle sprain in a Nov. 6 loss to the Tigers and will now miss his second game in a row. Though he's expected to need around 4-to-6 weeks to recover from the ankle sprain, the Packers' decision to thus far resist placing Doubs on injured reserve implies that they believe he has a shot at limiting his absence to three games. Doubs thus looks unlikely to make it back for a Week 12 matchup with the Eagles, but a Week 13 return against the Bears on Dec. 4 could still be in the forecast.