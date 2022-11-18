Coach Matt LaFleur relayed Friday that Doubs (ankle) has a chance to return for a Week 12 game at Philadelphia on Sunday, Nov. 27, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports. "He's getting closer, but I think it's premature to put that out there right now," LaFleur said.

On the heels of missing a second game in a row Thursday against the Titans, Doubs is in the middle of his rehab from a high right-ankle sprain that he suffered back in Week 9. Typically, such injuries require at least four weeks of recovery, so LaFleur's comments seem to indicate it's unlikely Doubs will be back next weekend. In the end, whenever Doubs gets back on the practice field, the waiting game will ensue to see if he has a chance to return to action.