Doubs has impressed early in training camp for the Packers, Mike Spofford of the team's official site reports.

With Sammy Watkins (undisclosed) and Christian Watson (knee) unavailable, Doubs got some opportunities to work with Aaron Rodgers in Friday's practice and made the most of them. Spofford noticed three impressive plays from the rookie fourth-round pick out of Nevada on Friday. Doubs caught a pair of touchdowns from Rodgers and also managed to hang onto a difficult slant pass over the middle despite getting hit on the play. Given all the uncertainty in Green Bay's receiving corps, Doubs could carve out a prominent role right away if he's able to earn Rodgers' trust.