Doubs brought in eight of 11 targets for 124 yards and a touchdown while also recovering a fumble in the Packers' 31-27 wild-card loss to the Bears on Saturday.

Doubs easily led the Packers in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the night, and he hauled in one of Jordan Love's four touchdown passes from one yard out on the first play following the two-minute warning in the second quarter. The veteran wideout also had a key 34-yard reception on a fourth-quarter drive that would have likely sealed a win for the Packers had it not ended in a Brandon McManus missed field goal with 2:56 remaining. Doubs put together another solid regular season as well, compiling a 55-724-6 line on 85 targets and recording a career-high 12 receptions of 20-plus yards while adding 94 punt-return yards across 16 games. He's slated to become an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year.