Doubs corralled both of his targets for 52 yards in Saturday's preseason game against the Patriots.
After scoring a touchdown on the Packers' opening drive against the Bengals last week, Doubs stayed hot with one of of his two receptions burning the Patriots for a gain of 42 yards. The 2022 second-round pick is one of three promising, young wideouts vying for Jordan Love's targets in a new era of Packer football post-Aaron Rodgers. Christian Watson is still considered the top receiving option heading into the regular season, but Doubs has certainly opened some eyes with his strong play this preseason.
