Doubs recorded two receptions on three targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 34-26 loss to the Broncos.

Doubs remained in a muted role, and he's now been held to four or fewer targets in five of his last six games. He has also topped 50 yards only once in that span. The potential absence of Christian Watson (chest) could increase Doubs' opportunity in a Week 16 matchup against the Bears, though both Jayden Reed and Matthew Golden currently look to be a higher priority for targets in the Green Bay offense.