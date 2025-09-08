Doubs was targeted four times and caught two passes for 68 yards in Sunday's 27-13 victory over the Lions.

Doubs had only eight receptions of 20+ yards last season and only 22 of the sort through his first 43 games as a professional, but he notched two of them Sunday -- including a career-long 48-yard catch in the second quarter. It could be tough for him to be consistent as part of a Packers offense with a lot of options, but he did start Sunday's contest and his 34 snaps -- out of a possible 48 -- were 11 more than any other Packers wideout.