Doubs was targeted nine times and caught four passes for 21 yards in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Jets.

The nine passes thrown in Doubs' direction were a career high, but he and Aaron Rodgers only connected four times, and none of those picked up more than eight yards. Doubs was a bit quiet the past two weeks, but he should continue seeing plenty of opportunities, as he played all but three snaps in Sunday's contest and, among the Packers' top five wideouts, is one of only two players who heads into Week 7 without an injury issue.