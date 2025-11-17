Packers' Romeo Doubs: Team-high yardage total Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Doubs brought in four of eight targets for 53 yards in the Packers' 27-20 win over the Giants on Sunday.
Doubs tied with Christian Watson for the team lead in receptions -- the duo were the only Packers pass catchers to log more than one catch -- and the former also set the pace in targets and receiving yards. Doubs' performance represented a welcome resurgence from his abysmal one-reception, five-yard tally against the Eagles in Week 10, and he's eclipsed 50 receiving yards in five of the last seven contests heading into a Week 12 divisional home showdown against the Vikings.
