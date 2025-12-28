Doubs recorded three receptions on three targets for 62 yards in Saturday's 41-24 loss to the Ravens.

Doubs wasn't prioritized among the Packers' pass catchers, as he was one of five pass catchers with at least three targets. He was efficient with his opportunity thanks primarily to a 40-yard reception midway through the first quarter, Green Bay's longest play from scrimmage. Doubs has at least 60 yards in consecutive games, the first time he's accomplished that feat this season.