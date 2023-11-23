Doubs caught three of four targets for 37 yards in Thursday's 29-22 win over the Lions.

The second-year wideout took a back seat to Christian Watson (5-94-1 on seven targets) and Jayden Reed (4-34-1 on eight targets) in this one, but Doubs had a key 14-yard grab in the third quarter to help set up Watson's score. Doubs has caught at least three passes in five straight games, and while he has only 175 receiving yards over that stretch he's scored three TDs of his own. The Packers' trio of young WRs will likely keep taking turns coming up big as they develop alongside first-year starting QB Jordan Love, but the team's whole passing game faces a daunting challenge in Week 13 against Kansas City's secondary.