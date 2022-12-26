Doubs caught three of six targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 26-20 win over the Dolphins.

The rookie saw similar volume to what he did last week in his return from an ankle injury, finishing behind Christian Watson and Allen Lazard in catches and targets. Watson left at halftime with a hip injury, however, and if he's sidelined in Week 17, Doubs could see his role grow against a Vikings secondary that's been vulnerable almost all year.