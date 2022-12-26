Doubs caught three of six targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 26-20 win over the Dolphins.
The rookie saw similar volume to what he did last week in his return from an ankle injury, finishing behind Christian Watson and Allen Lazard in catches and targets. Watson left at halftime with a hip injury, however, and if he's sidelined in Week 17, Doubs could see his role grow against a Vikings secondary that's been vulnerable almost all year.
More News
-
Packers' Romeo Doubs: Catches all targets in return•
-
Packers' Romeo Doubs: Role could be limited?•
-
Packers' Romeo Doubs: Officially logs full practice•
-
Packers' Romeo Doubs: Expects to play Monday night•
-
Packers' Romeo Doubs: Not playing in Chicago•
-
Packers' Romeo Doubs: Questionable to suit up•