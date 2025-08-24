Doubs recorded one catch on one target for one yard and a touchdown in Saturday's 20-7 preseason win over the Seahawks.

Doubs played for two offensive possessions along with other starters such as Matthew Golden, Tucker Kraft and Josh Jacobs. He caught his touchdown on a slant route on a pass from Malik Willis, who started the game for Green Bay. Most importantly, Doubs looks ready for the Packers' Week 1 matchup against the Lions after working through a back injury for much of the last two weeks.