Doubs caught two of five targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Broncos.

Doubs was awarded his score after he and Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain came down with simultaneous possession from a 16-yard throw during the third quarter. The wideout had another would-be touchdown bounce of his hands into teammate Jayden Reed's on Green Bay's next drive. Despite his team's passing attack enduring growing pains under first-year starter Jordan Love, Doubs' four touchdowns through six games gives him decent value ahead of Week 8's contest versus the Vikings.