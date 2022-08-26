Doubs caught two of three targets for 13 yards in Thursday's preseason game against Kansas City.

Both grabs came on Green Bay's lone touchdown drive of the night midway through the first half. The rookie wideout has made a splash this preseason, but Doubs is still unlikely to begin the regular season any higher than fourth on the Packers' depth chart at wide receiver. He could quickly supplant Allen Lazard or Sammy Watkins in the starting lineup if he demonstrates early chemistry with Aaron Rodgers, however.