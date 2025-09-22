Doubs brought in both targets for 25 yards in the Packers' 13-10 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

Doubs' final line was a emblematic of a tough day for Jordan Love overall against the Browns' aggressive defense. The veteran wideout is expected to see elevated volume in some games while Jayden Reed (IR-collarbone/foot) remains out, but Sunday's game environment didn't allow for such a boost. However, Doubs could be exponentially more involved when the Packers travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys in a Sunday night Week 4 clash that presents as a much more favorable matchup.