Coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday that he isn't counting on Doubs (ankle) to return for Sunday's game at Philadelphia, though the Packers do want to see how the wideout progresses throughout the week, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

In other words, LaFleur doesn't expect Doubs to play but isn't quite ready to rule him out for a third straight game. The Packers head coach made similar comments last week, saying it was "premature" to discuss a return for the upcoming matchup with Philadelphia, and there may be somewhat less of a rush now that Christian Watson and Randall Cobb are healthy. For all the Packers' other issues, the WR room is in much better shape than it was a few weeks ago when Doubs suffered a high ankle sprain in the Nov. 6 loss to Detroit.