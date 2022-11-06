Doubs (ankle) was using crutches and had a walking boot on his right foot after Sunday's loss at Detroit, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Doubs lasted just one play (an 18-yard catch) before making his way to the sideline visibly hobbled. Packers trainers examined his right ankle in the sideline tent before he was carted to the locker room, and he eventually was ruled out after halftime. Fellow rookie wide receiver Christian Watson also left the game to be evaluated for a concussion for the second week in a row, so Green Bay's already banged-up group of pass catchers is even more so after Week 9. The statuses of both Doubs and Watson may receive some clarity in the coming days, but with Randall Cobb (ankle) on IR for at least one more contest, Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Amari Rodgers and Samori Toure currently are the healthy options at the position on the active roster.