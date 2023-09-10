Doubs (hamstring) is listed as active Sunday in Chicago, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Doubs sat out the Packers' preseason finale on Aug. 26 due to a hamstring injury, which capped him to two limited sessions during Week 1 prep. While Doubs is healthy enough to suit up for the season opener, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported earlier Sunday that the second-year pro likely won't handle a full allotment of snaps. If that's the case -- and with Christian Watson (hamstring) sidelined -- RB Aaron Jones, WR Jayden Reed and TE Luke Musgrave may serve as QB Jordan Love's top pass catchers. Meanwhile, wide receivers like Malik Heath, Samori Toure and Dontayvion Wicks will be available for more reps.