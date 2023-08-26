Doubs will not play in Saturday's preseason contest against the Seahawks due to a hamstring injury, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Doubs evidently suffered the injury during the waning stages of this week's practice. The second-year target has been one of the Packers' training camp stars to date, and he's created a rapport with Jordan Love to the tune of four catches for 73 yards and a touchdown in a little over four series of play across two preseason contests. More information regarding the severity of the injury will likely emerge prior to the September regular-season start.