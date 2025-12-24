Doubs (wrist) didn't appear Tuesday on the Packers' initial Week 17 practice report.

Doubs was deemed questionable to return to this past Saturday's 22-16 overtime loss to the Bears after he appeared to sustain the wrist injury when he was unable to cleanly field an onside kick late in the fourth quarter that Chicago recovered. Though his night ended on a dour note, Doubs produced well for those that included him in fantasy lineups Week 16, logging five catches for 84 yards and a touchdown on six targets. His touchdown grab came on a 33-yard deep shot late in the third quarter from backup quarterback Malik Willis, who replaced a concussed Jordan Love. Both Love and Willis (shoulder) were listed as limited participant in Tuesday's walk-through session, so it's not yet clear whom Doubs will be on the receiving end of passes from this Saturday against the Ravens.