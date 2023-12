Ford (biceps) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday night's game against the Chiefs, Wes Hodklewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Green Bay's starting strong safety has missed the team's last two contests with this biceps issue, but he was able to log a week of limited practice sessions, and he's got a chance to return in Week 13. If Ford is unable to suit up this weekend, Anthony Johnson would likely make the fourth start of his career in the Packers' secondary.