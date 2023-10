Ford (oblique) is questionable to play against the Raiders in Week 6 on Monday Night Football, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Ford appeared on the injury report with an oblique injury and didn't practice Thursday, but he was able to return in a limited fashion Friday and has a chance to suit up Monday. Should Ford be unable to play, Dallin Leavitt and/or Jonathan Owens could take on a larger role in Green Bay's secondary.