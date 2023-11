Ford recorded 10 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 23-19 loss to the Steelers.

Ford was able to record a season-high 10 takedowns in the Packers' narrow defeat in Pittsburgh. The picked up where he left off after missing Week 9 with a calf injury, reaching at least six tackles for the seventh contest in a row. Ford is now up to a career-high 58 stops, while also deflecting four passes and intercepting two others over eight games so far in 2023.