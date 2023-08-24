Ford is expected to start at strong safety alongside Darnell Savage heading into the season, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports

With Adrian Amos leaving Green Bay following a four-year tenure as the starting strong safety, the position was up for grabs when training camp kicked off. It looks like Ford beat out Jonathan Owens for the oppotunity. The 28-year-old had stints in Arizona, Philadelphia and Jacksonville before landing in Green Bay last year. He played in all 17 games, including six starts, in 2022 while recording three interceptions, one fumble recovery, and 44 tackles (31 solo).