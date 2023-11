Ford (biceps) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

The 29-year-old safety popped up on Green Bay's injury report Tuesday with a biceps issue, and he was held out of practice all week. If Ford were to miss his second game in the last three weeks this Sunday, rookie Anthony Johnson would likely see more snaps in the Packers' secondary.