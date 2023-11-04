Ford (calf) was a non-participant during Friday's practice and is considered questionable for Sunday's game versus the Rams.

Ford popped up as a limited participant Thursday after practicing in full Wednesday. While the nature and severity of this groin issue are still unclear, the 28-year-old appears to be in serious jeopardy of missing his first game of the season. Ford has played just about every defensive snap after stepping into the Packers' starting strong safety spot, tallying 48 tackles, four passes defended and two picks over seven games. Should Ford sit out, expect Dallin Leavitt and/or Anthony Johnson to step into bigger roles alongside free safety Jonathan Owens.