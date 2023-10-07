Ford (oblique) logged a limited practice session Friday.

Oblique injuries can be difficult to recover from, so it's a good sign for Ford's prognosis that he was able to practice -- albeit in limited fashion -- Friday after sitting out entirely Thursday. The Packers don't play until Monday, giving the safety an extra day to recover. Ford played in all 17 contests for Green Bay last year and has been on the field for almost every defensive snap this season, tallying 26 tackles (19 solo) and an interception through four games.