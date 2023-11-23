Ford (biceps) is inactive for Thursday's Thanksgiving matchup with the Lions, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Ford will miss his second straight game as he continues to deal with a biceps injury. The veteran safety was estimated as a limited participant in practice all three days leading up to Thursday's contest, and he'll look to get back on the field for next Sunday's Week 13 clash against the Chiefs. Anthony Johnson played every defensive snap in Ford's stead last week against the Chargers and is likely in line for a similar role on Thanksgiving.