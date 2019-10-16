Grant signed a contract with the Packers on Wednesday.

Grant worked out for the Packers in early October, and he now lands a contract with the team. The Tulane product's opportunity comes with Davante Adams (toe) and Geronimo Allison (concussion) both nursing injuries. He'll provide Green Bay's receiving corps with some much-needed depth.

