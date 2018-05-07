Packers' Ryan Smith: Signs with Green Bay

Smith signed with the Packers on Monday.

Smith is coming off an impressive season at Miami (Ohio) where he recorded 35 receptions for 454 yards and four touchdowns. He is the second undrafted free agent tight end to sign with the Packers this offseason and should be considered a long shot to make the team's final roster.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories