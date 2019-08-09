Ficken went 2-for-2 on extra points in Thursday's exhibition opener.

Ficken is competing against Mason Crosby for the Packers' kicker job, and both players had equal stat lines Thursday, making both extra-points they attempted while not seeing any field-goal opportunities. Ficken will presumably have to beat out the veteran Crosby for the job, but he remains in the mix with three preseason games to go.

