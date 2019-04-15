Packers' Sam Ficken: Gets chance with Packers
The Packers claimed Ficken off waivers Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Ficken had a three-month audition with the Seahawks, but the team opted to go with Jason Myers to begin their offseason program. Upon his arrival in Green Bay, Ficken will compete with long-time kicker Mason Crosby, who missed 11 total field-goal tries the last two seasons. Meanwhile, Ficken has just four appearances on his resume with the Rams, making three of six field-goal attempts and 14 of 15 point-after tries.
