Packers' Sam Ficken: Hits only attempt Thursday
Ficken made a 41-yard field goal in Thursday's preseason loss to the Ravens.
Ficken's attempt just snuck through the uprights, but it still counted for as many points as the field goal fellow kicker Mason Crosby made from 43 yards out. Crosby took and made the Packers' only extra-point attempt on the night, but for the second week in a row, neither player missed a kick. Both Ficken and Crosby remain alive in the competition to open the season as the Packers' kicker, and while Ficken can't come close to matching Crosby's experience, he would provide the Packers a far cheaper option at the position.
