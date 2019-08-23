Packers' Sam Ficken: Opportunities limited
Ficken made the lone extra point he attempted in Thursday's preseason loss to the Ravens.
Ficken has not missed a kick during the exhibition season, making all three extra points and the lone field goal he put up. He remains alive in the race to secure the Packers' kicking job, but he presumably remains behind incumbent Mason Crosby, and his chances to impress have been limited with the Packers attempting only two field goals through three preseason games. Ficken will have one more shot to show what he can do in next week's preseason finale, but it seems unlikely much will change. The Packers will ultimately decide whether to stick with the status quo in Crosby, or go with the less-experienced but less-expensive Ficken.
