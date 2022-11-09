Watkins didn't practice Wednesday due to a knee injury.
Earlier Wednesday, coach Matt LaFleur told Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Watkins is dealing with some "bumps and bruises," which in part are to blame for his lack of impact in three games since returning from IR. During that span, he's hauled in just four of 10 targets for 48 yards and no touchdowns, despite ranging between 53 and 83 percent of the offensive plays. With a knee injury in tow, Watkins' status will be one to watch as the week continues, especially with all of Allen Lazard (shoulder, limited), Romeo Doubs (ankle, out 4-to-6 weeks) and Christian Watson (concussion protocol, full) showing up on the Packers' first Week 10 practice report.
