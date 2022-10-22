The Packers have officially activated Watkins (hamstring) off injured reserve.
Watkins was designated to return from IR earlier in the week and will now be available in Washinton. He played 67 and 65 percent of offensive snaps in Weeks 1 and 2, and figures to see a similar workload going forward. The veteran pass catcher will compete for targets with the likes of Allen Lazard and Romeo Doubs.
