Watkins was targeted five times and caught one pass for nine yards in Sunday's 15-9 loss to the Lions.

The five targets Watkins drew were a season high, as were the 57 snaps he finished Sunday's contest with. Although he had more opportunities than he garnered in any game previously and drew three looks in the red zone, he still made only a minor mark in the box score. The Packers may need to continue relying on Watkins with a different receiver getting injured seemingly every week, but with totals of four receptions and 48 yards over his last three appearances, fantasy players need not.